1 dead, 1 recovering from two-motorcycle crash

TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN (NBC26) — A De Pere man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle in the Town of Franklin over the weekend.

Authorities say the incident caused another man from Brillion to lose control of his motorcycle too.

Investigators say it happened Friday night before 8:30 on CTH G, north of Taus Road, in the Township of Franklin.

The initial investigation indicates that a 54-year-old man from De Pere, identified as being a Tobin Rueckl, was operating a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle and 30-year-old man from Brillion, identified as being a Cody Zahn, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, both northbound on CTH G.

Tobin appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle, which caused Cody to lose control of his motorcycle.

Tobin was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Cody suffered significant injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Neither operator was wearing a helmet, and alcohol and speed were determined to be factors in this crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently conducting a full reconstruction of the crash.

As this joint investigation is ongoing, no further details are being released at this time.