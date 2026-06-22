1 dead, 1 hurt in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital in connection to an early morning shooting.

Green Bay Police closed a portion of Decker Avenue early Monday morning for an "active incident."

That temporary shelter-in-place advisory has since been lifted, and police confirm an 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound and a 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and should be all right.

We are working to learn more details surrounding the incident.

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Green Bay police have lifted a temporary shelter-in-place advisory announced earlier this morning.

We are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the "active incident."

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Green Bay Police have issued a temporary shelter-in-place advisory near the 2400 block of Deckner Avenue due to an active incident.

Authorities are urging peopled in the immediate area to remain indoors and avoid the surrounding streets while law enforcement addresses the situation.

Jessica Goska

NBC 26 has a reporter on the scene near a media-staging space, speaking with neighbors about what they’re seeing and hearing as the incident unfolds.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Reporter says she can see a white crime-scene tent in place, and an ambulance arrived on scene around 6:44 a.m.

Nearby Preble High School seems to still be holding summer school, but students are being told to enter through the gym doors.

The cause and nature of the situation have not yet been confirmed, but police say updates will be shared as soon as it’s safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 on-air, online, and on social media for the latest updates as we learn more.