Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 1 child recovering from Town of Chase crash

Motorcycle crash
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
Motorcycle crash
Posted

TOWN OF CHASE (NBC 26) — A man is dead and a 4-year-old was injured in a crash in the Town of Chase on Wednesday morning, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

According to a media release, deputies were notified just before 10:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident involving an SUV on County Highway S near the intersection of County Highway C in the town of Chase.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV, driven by a 29-year-old from Pulaski, was traveling east on County Highway S when the car left the road and drifted through the ditch into a field, finally striking a tree, according to the release.

It is unknown at this time why the car left the roadway, according to the release.

Deputies say the 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old boy from Pulaski, who was a passenger, was taken to a hospital in Green Bay to be treated for minor injuries.

This accident is an ongoing investigation, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.