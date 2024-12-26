1 dead, 1 child recovering from Town of Chase crash

TOWN OF CHASE (NBC 26) — A man is dead and a 4-year-old was injured in a crash in the Town of Chase on Wednesday morning, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

According to a media release, deputies were notified just before 10:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident involving an SUV on County Highway S near the intersection of County Highway C in the town of Chase.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV, driven by a 29-year-old from Pulaski, was traveling east on County Highway S when the car left the road and drifted through the ditch into a field, finally striking a tree, according to the release.

It is unknown at this time why the car left the roadway, according to the release.

Deputies say the 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old boy from Pulaski, who was a passenger, was taken to a hospital in Green Bay to be treated for minor injuries.

This accident is an ongoing investigation, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.