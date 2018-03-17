Local medical students celebrate Match Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The medical world held its version of the NFL draft on Friday. 16 students at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay learned where they were selected to do their residency to become a physician.

A band played music and students anxiously awaited the announcement of where they're going next.

"A lot of anticipation. People are there with their families and loved ones who've supported them through medical school and they're going to find out where they're going to spend the next three to seven years of their lives," said Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

This is the first graduating class from the Green Bay campus. After their residencies, leaders hope the new doctors will return to Northeast Wisconsin to practice medicine.



