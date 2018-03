ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Easter bunny hopped into town Friday. Children can visit the bunny and have their picture taken with him at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon. You can find him in the Younkers wing through March 31st.

Special days have also been created for children with sensory disorders and for pet owners to have their animals' pictures taken with the Easter bunny.

Click here for a list of dates, times and special events.