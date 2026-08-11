Kaukauna teacher arrested on charge of exposing a child to harmful materials online

A Kaukauna elementary school teacher faces a charge connected to sexually explicit online communications with someone he believed was under the age of 16.

The Kaukauna Police Department arrested Ty M. Maki, 43, on Monday and booked him into the Outagamie County Jail on a charge of attempted exposing a child to harmful materials or harmful descriptions or narrations, in violation of state statute 948.11.

Maki is a 5th grade teacher at River View Middle School in Kaukauna.

Detectives submitted numerous subpoenas and search warrants throughout the investigation and learned Maki was engaged in sexually explicit chatting through an online app with a person he believed was under the age of 16.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest any children in the area were harmed or exposed to harmful materials.

The investigation remains active, and police said no additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Kaukauna Police Department at (920) 766-6333.

Maki is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges referenced are allegations.