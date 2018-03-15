Injured eagle released back into wild in honor of local philanthropist

GREEN BAY, Wis. - An injured eagle was released back into the wild Wednesday by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. The eagle came from Wrightstown and needed treatment for lead poisoning.

After nursing the bird back to health, they released it in memory of Billie Kress who was a longtime supporter of the sanctuary's efforts. Her son helped send the eagle back into the open sky.

"It's really special.Sunny day. I know she's up there smiling somewhere," said John Kress.

"All our spirits and Billie's just soared with that bird as it took off, and it was such a wonderful sight. So rewarding for us to be able to do that," added Mike Reed, Sanctuary Director.

The Kress family's donations have helped the sanctuary expand over the years.

Last year, the non-profit rehabilitated 5,500 animals.