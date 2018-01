GREEN BAY -

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the death of a 2 day old male infant.

On Saturday morning at 11:26 AM, the Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the call at the 1100 Block of Marquette Ave. for the report of a pulse less, non-breathing infant.

When crews arrived, staff members found the child deceased.

This incident is under investigation.

No further information will be released at least until Monday.