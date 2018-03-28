Hundreds of jobs returning to Fox Valley

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. - After slashing nearly 600 jobs back in the fall, Appleton Coated is now bringing back nearly half of those workers.

Appleton Coated has decided to add a third machine at their facility.

The company shut down and went into receivership last fall, but just recently, Appleton Coated was purchased by a new owner.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said this recent decision to bring in a third machine and bring back hundreds of jobs, is a testament to the workers dedication to working for Appleton Coated.

"This is a huge success, it's a great story. We're at this point because the workers persevered and their families took a chance on Appleton Coated. What's exciting about this announcement is it's finally beginning to pay off."

The company says they plan to bring back around 300 employees.