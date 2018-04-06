Howard-Suamico school officials host mock interviews

Howard-Suamico School District officials hosted an opportunity for local college students Thursday in the form of mock interviews.

"This is a recruitment opportunity for us so we're excited about the partnership," said Mark Smith, assistant superintendent of organizational development for the Howard-Suamico School District.

District voters passed a referendum this week that will allow the district to hire teachers, officials said.

The referendum calls for nearly $6 million of spending on operating costs for up to five years.

The district plans to hire 30 new teachers over the next two years, with a goal of reducing class sizes, officials said.