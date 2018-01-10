Howard-Suamico School District to have referendum question on ballot

Emily Beier
5:54 PM, Jan 9, 2018
2 hours ago

Howard Suamico School District Referendum

The Howard-Suamico School District held a press conference Tuesday to discuss more about a school referendum that will be on the ballot this April.

The Board of Education is asking to exceed the state revenue limit to $5.85M every year for the next five years.

The referendum will help to add 30 teaching positions to reduce "class sizes, cover facility maintenance and to close the salary gap for employees. District leaders say the property tax rate will not increase.

Voters rejected a $4M school referendum last year.

