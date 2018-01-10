Fair
HARRISON, Wis. - Two people were found dead Tuesday night in Calumet County's Harrison, east of Appleton, in what Calumet County Sheriff's officials call a domestic situation.
A man, 49, and woman, 38, were found dead, authorities said.
One of the deceased was in a car near a home, the other was found nearby, authorities said.
Authorities said there is no continuing safety threat to the public.
Investigators said neighbors and officers heard gunshots.
There's a major police presence near Darboy Community Park. I'll have updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/WRiCTcCVgL— Matt Jarchow (@MattJarchowNews) January 10, 2018
