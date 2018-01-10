Two people found dead near Darby Park east of Appleton

8:47 PM, Jan 9, 2018
24 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISON, Wis. - Two people were found dead Tuesday night in Calumet County's Harrison, east of Appleton, in what Calumet County Sheriff's officials call a domestic situation.

A man, 49, and woman, 38, were found dead, authorities said. 

One of the deceased was in a car near a home, the other was found nearby, authorities said.

Authorities said there is no continuing safety threat to the public.

Investigators said neighbors and officers heard gunshots.

NBC26 has a crew at the scene, check NBC26.com for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top