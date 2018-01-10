HARRISON, Wis. - Two people were found dead Tuesday night in Calumet County's Harrison, east of Appleton, in what Calumet County Sheriff's officials call a domestic situation.

A man, 49, and woman, 38, were found dead, authorities said.

One of the deceased was in a car near a home, the other was found nearby, authorities said.

Authorities said there is no continuing safety threat to the public.

Investigators said neighbors and officers heard gunshots.

