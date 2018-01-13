Hawkins sentenced to jail time for threats made at Fox River Mall

APPLETON, Wis. - Christopher Hawkins, 29, was found guilty Friday in Outagamie County courthouse for making threats on December 27, 2016.

According to court documents, Hawkins texted his girlfriend that "Someone's going to die." forcing the evacuation at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.

In court Friday, Hawkins said he was sorry for the threats he made, but that those threats didn't represent who he is as a person.

"I believe if you do something wrong, there's always a consequence, but I'm just hoping today that I can get a second chance at life." said Hawkins in court.

The Judge praised Hawkins for turning his life around, after being in trouble as a teenager, but the Judge said the court needed to weigh those factors against the seriousness of the crimes.

We reached out to the Fox River Mall for comment, but did not hear back.

Hawkins has been sentenced to a year and two months in jail, but with credit for time served and may be released by the end of February.