Armed robber steals cash from Maurices in Shawano

A clothing store employee in Shawano was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Shawano Police Department responded at 7:02 p.m. to the report of an armed robbery at 170 Woodlawn Drive.

A man forced his way into the front doors as the store employee was about to lock them closed, according to police. The man displayed a handgun and ordered the employee to give him money. The Caucasian man, late 20s to early 30s, about 5'8" with an average build, was wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt, ski mask and dark denim jeans and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No customers were in the store at the time and no one was injured. Shawano Police ask anyone with information to call 715-524-4545.