HATS OFF! 2018 & The B.A.B.E.S., Inc. Lip Sync Challenge 3.0

APPLETON, Wis. - B.A.B.E.S., Inc. is gearing up for their Lip Sync Challenge 3.0 at their Hats Off! 2018 event.

The event takes place Friday, April 27, 2018 at The Radisson Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton.

Teams will take the stage to compete in a Lip Sync Challenge and a panel of distinguished judges will judge the performances.

The event is all in an effort to raise money for B.A.B.E.S., Inc.

The non-profit organization provides stress alleviation tools for young parents.

The respite care provider offers short-term free care for children and families in Northeast Wisconsin.

The program is designed for parents 27-years-old or younger.

The goal is to prevent child abuse and offer stabilization for families.

NBC26 has entered a team in the Lip Sync Challenge 3.0.

In 2016, their team took home the Judge's Choice award after a stunning performance from Cameron Moreland, Brooke Hafs, Matt Hoffman and Cassandra Duvall.

If you would like to vote for this year's NBC26 team, please Text "10" to (920) 267-4088 and complete the form to donate ten dollars to B.A.B.E.S., Inc.

You can learn more information about the event by visiting the organizations Facebook page.

There is more information about B.A.B.E.S., Inc. on their website.