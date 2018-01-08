Green Bay Police identify woman who died from cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Police have identified the woman found dead in the 1900 block of Eastman Avenue on January 3rd.

Green Bay Police say 61-year-old Holly VanArk of Green Bay took a cab home Wednesday night after drinking. Police say she then apparently fell and hit her head while trying to reach a key she had dropped. Her brother found her the following morning.

This is the ninth cold weather related death in the state.