Green Bay Pension Committee hopes for action

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions met Sunday, and they're hoping for action.

The workers there say they've brought concerns to Washington D.C. that their pensions could be decreased.

They say it's money they rely once they reach their retirement.

"I've worked for 38 years and I was promised a pension, a full pension, and that's what we're after for all of our people out here," Committee chair Brad Vaughn said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin attended Sunday's meeting.

"People talking about the fact that they were well beyond retirement age, and the idea of going back to work to supplement that income at age mid 70's or even early 80's, that wasn't in the cards," Baldwin said.

The committee endorsed Baldwin at Sunday's meeting.