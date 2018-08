GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1300 block of Doblon Street Sunday evening.

Crews got the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the fire extending up the side of the house to the roof.

Crews got in and stopped the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

All of the people and pets had left the home prior to crews arriving.