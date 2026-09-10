The City of Green Bay may make changes to its overnight parking rules, and they want to hear from residents.

Right now, you can't park on the streets in the city between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

See more in the video below

Green Bay asks residents for feedback on potential changes to overnight parking rules

However, a new proposal would allow parking from April through October.

Supporters say it makes parking easier for residents, but opponents worry it could block emergency responses and snow removal.

The city has a survey where residents can share their preference. You can tell leaders if you want to keep the ban or allow parking through a permit system.

City leaders say they will use feedback to make a final recommendation.

