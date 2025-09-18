Green Alert issued for at risk veteran last seen in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Green Alert has been issued for parts of northeast Wisconsin for a veteran believed to be at risk. He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office identifies the missing veteran as Trevor Miotke, a 28-year-old white man standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing approximately 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a t-shirt, possibly in Crocs or sandals. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening at 15823 Maiden Lake Road in Mountain. He left his belongings and vehicle at his parents house and officials believe he left on foot.

The alert is for the following counties:

Forest County

Langlade County

Marinette County

Menominee County

Oconto County

Shawano County

Anybody with information should contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 834-6900.

