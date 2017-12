Grand Chute squad car hit after low speed chase

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Grand Chute Police said a squad car was hit after a low speed chase through Outagamie County.

Officers said a vehicle was driving at very low speeds and impeding traffic on Highway 41 south.

The suspect finally came to a stop on West College Avenue at North Mall Drive.

That's where the suspect's vehicle rolled forward and hit a squad car.

Damage to both vehicles was minor and no one was injured.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.