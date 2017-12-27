Crews battle Outagamie Co. house fire in frigid cold

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 4:13AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 4:13AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 3:05AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 3:03AM CST expiring December 27 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee, Schoolcraft
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:39PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:20PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:31AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Delta, Menominee
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 10:07PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, Wood
TOWN OF KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Crews spent several hours in the frigid cold battling a house fire in Outagamie County.
The call came in around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Greiner Road in the Town of Kaukauna.
When fire crews arrived on scene smoke and flames were shooting from the home.
The town hall was opened up for firefighters to rotate in and out because of the sub-zero temperatures.
"The nozzles freeze up rather quickly so you have to keep them open or cracked to keep water flowing," said Chief Kurt VanderLoop with the Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department. "Your gloves will be frozen and turn into large blocks of ice so you can't use your hands. It makes it very difficult to fight a fire. You'll see guys walking around with ice all over their faces, beards and mustaches. It makes it very difficult to stay concentrated on the fire."