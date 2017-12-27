Crews battle Outagamie Co. house fire in frigid cold

TOWN OF KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Crews spent several hours in the frigid cold battling a house fire in Outagamie County.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Greiner Road in the Town of Kaukauna.

When fire crews arrived on scene smoke and flames were shooting from the home.

The town hall was opened up for firefighters to rotate in and out because of the sub-zero temperatures.

"The nozzles freeze up rather quickly so you have to keep them open or cracked to keep water flowing," said Chief Kurt VanderLoop with the Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department. "Your gloves will be frozen and turn into large blocks of ice so you can't use your hands. It makes it very difficult to fight a fire. You'll see guys walking around with ice all over their faces, beards and mustaches. It makes it very difficult to stay concentrated on the fire."

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the chimney.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The damage to the house is extensive.