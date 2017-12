Gov. Walker declares State of Emergency for propane shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Propane has been hard enough to come by in Wisconsin. So tough, in fact, Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency.

Walker says the order will relax some of the restrictions on truck drivers.

Too few drivers are causing long wait times at the state's propane gas terminals.

The declaration allows drivers and carriers to disregard some federal and state regulations, like hours of service requirements.

Walker blames some of the issues on the incredibly cold weather the state has seen this month.

Now those who can't afford their heating bill should contact their county government, many of which have programs to help, or the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.