Gov. Scott Walker to the Foxconn haters: "Go suck lemons"

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is telling critics of the state's $3 billion deal to land a massive Foxconn plant to "suck lemons."

Walker made the comment Friday, July 28th, during a stop in western Wisconsin as he's touring the state touting the planned $10 billion display screen factory to be built in southeast Wisconsin.

Critics of the proposal have questioned the state's commitment to give the Taiwan company $3 billion if it invests $10 billion and hires 13,000 people.

Walker said in Eau Claire, "There's a whole lot of people out there scrambling to try and come up with a reason not to like this. I can tell you, that's fine but I think they can go suck lemons."

Walker says everyone else is going to "cheer and figure out how we get this thing going forward."