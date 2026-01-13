Give BIG Green Bay announces 50 participating non-profits for 9th annual fundraiser

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the ninth year in a row, 50 nonprofits in Brown County have been selected to participate in Give BIG Green Bay, a fundraising drive organized by the Green Bay Packers and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
The actual fundraising drive starts at noon on Feb. 25.
“Give BIG Green Bay amplifies the critical work of our nonprofits by sharing their powerful stories and celebrating the power of local giving," said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We’re proud that this day stands out among other giving days. Over the last eight years, nonprofits participating in Give BIG Green Bay raised on average 2-3 times more than those participating in the five largest giving day events across the country.”
The organizations selected represent 11 areas of impact, organizers said.
The following is a list of participating organizations. (Those with an asterisk are nonprofits new to GBGB.)
Animal Welfare
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
- Happily Ever After
Arts & Culture
- AVB Community Band*
- National Railroad Museum
- The Weidner*
- Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center
Community Improvement
- Definitely De Pere
- The Mauthe Center
- Volunteer Center of Brown County
Education
- Achieve Brown County
- Encompass Early Education and Care
- GBAPS Education Foundation
Education (Cont’d)
- Literacy Green Bay
- Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising
- NWTC Educational Foundation
- Ukwakhwa (Our Foods)
Environment & Conservation
- Brown County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League
- Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust
Health & Wellness
- Center for Suicide Awareness
- CP
- Families of Children with Cancer*
- Foundations Health & Wholeness
- Options for Independent Living
- HANDS (Hmong Autism Neurodiverse Disability Support)*
- Unity Hospice
Human Services
- COMSA: A Resource Center Serving Immigrants and Refugees
- Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – Green Bay Connection*
- Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin
- Foster the Village
- Friends of PALS, Youth and Families
- HER Alliance
- Innovative Care Services
- JOSHUA (Justice Organization Sharing Hope United for Action)
- Safe Families for Children*
- The Mediation Center of Greater Green Bay*
- Wise Women Gathering Place
Hunger & Housing
- Community Pantry of Pulaski*
- Denmark Community Cupboard
- Freedom House Ministries
- Golden House
- NeighborWorks Green Bay
- New Community Shelter
- Rooted In*
Military & Public Service
- Coalition for Youth/Adult Diversion Programs*
- Desert Veterans of Wisconsin
Recreation & Sports
- Green Bay Bicycle Collective
- GRIT 920
Youth Development
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
- Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin
- Hands on Deck