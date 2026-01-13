Give BIG Green Bay announces 50 participating non-profits for 9th annual fundraiser

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the ninth year in a row, 50 nonprofits in Brown County have been selected to participate in Give BIG Green Bay, a fundraising drive organized by the Green Bay Packers and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The actual fundraising drive starts at noon on Feb. 25.

“Give BIG Green Bay amplifies the critical work of our nonprofits by sharing their powerful stories and celebrating the power of local giving," said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We’re proud that this day stands out among other giving days. Over the last eight years, nonprofits participating in Give BIG Green Bay raised on average 2-3 times more than those participating in the five largest giving day events across the country.”

The organizations selected represent 11 areas of impact, organizers said.

The following is a list of participating organizations. (Those with an asterisk are nonprofits new to GBGB.)

Animal Welfare



Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Happily Ever After

Arts & Culture



AVB Community Band*

National Railroad Museum

The Weidner*

Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center

Community Improvement



Definitely De Pere

The Mauthe Center

Volunteer Center of Brown County

Education



Achieve Brown County

Encompass Early Education and Care

GBAPS Education Foundation

Education (Cont’d)



Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising

NWTC Educational Foundation

Ukwakhwa (Our Foods)

Environment & Conservation



Brown County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness



Center for Suicide Awareness

CP

Families of Children with Cancer*

Foundations Health & Wholeness

Options for Independent Living

HANDS (Hmong Autism Neurodiverse Disability Support)*

Unity Hospice

Human Services



COMSA: A Resource Center Serving Immigrants and Refugees

Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – Green Bay Connection*

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

Foster the Village

Friends of PALS, Youth and Families

HER Alliance

Innovative Care Services

JOSHUA (Justice Organization Sharing Hope United for Action)

Safe Families for Children*

The Mediation Center of Greater Green Bay*

Wise Women Gathering Place

Hunger & Housing



Community Pantry of Pulaski*

Denmark Community Cupboard

Freedom House Ministries

Golden House

NeighborWorks Green Bay

New Community Shelter

Rooted In*

Military & Public Service



Coalition for Youth/Adult Diversion Programs*

Desert Veterans of Wisconsin

Recreation & Sports



Green Bay Bicycle Collective

GRIT 920

Youth Development

