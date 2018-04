GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Police say they're asking for the community's help to find Morris Quinn, 28, of Wrightstown, in connection to the shots fired incident across the street from West High School on Tuesday.

Officers say Quinn is armed and dangerous. He's wanted for attempted homicide and armed robbery.

Police say you should not approach him and call the local law enforcement agency instead.

If you have any information, GBPD asks you to call (920) 448-3208 and speak with Lt. Belanger.

Police say someone fired shots on the 900 block of Shawano Ave., forcing several schools to go into a "secure the building" mode around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

All schools dismissed as normal, according to a school spokesperson.