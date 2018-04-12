Gillett Police arrest suspect from shots fired incident near Green Bay school

GILLETT, Wis. - Gillett Police Department was requested by Green Bay Police to attempt to locate a suspect vehicle and its driver, who was wanted for questioning in regards to a shots fired incident near a Green Bay school on Wednesday afternoon.

Gillett police located the vehicle at an area motel. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, and other accomplices were suspected to be heavily armed inside a motel room. The Oconto County Sheriff's Office assisted with surveillance of the motel and evacuation of other motel rooms prior to the man and an 18-year-old woman being arrested without incident.

Items seized from the motel room related to the use and distribution of marijuana and methamphetamines will result in referral of drug charges in Oconto County. Charges are also expected in Brown County pending the findings of the Green Bay Police Department investigation.