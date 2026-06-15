Gas cans found in fire that killed sisters

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Seven months after two sisters were killed in a Howard house fire, investigators determined that three gas containers were found inside the home in areas "inconsistent with standard household storage practices."

Haley and Kayla Fritsch, both 26, died in the blaze on Nov. 6. Multiple pets also died.

According to Dennis Staeven, chief of Howard Fire Department, the investigation included interviews, evidence collection and laboratory analysis.

"The findings indicate that the fire was initiated by a low-order explosion caused by gasoline being introduced into the home, which produced ignitable vapors," Staeven said in a press release.

Staeven said that investigators were confident that no other people were involved in the fire.

