Garage catches fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. -

Fire officials in Appleton were dispatched to 1507 W. Grant St. to an attached garage fire just before 6:00 PM on Sunday.

Crews were able to put out the fire and hold most of the damage to the garage. They also say 7 occupants were able to leave the home safely. No injuries were reported.

After conducting an investigation, crews have determined the fire was caused by an unattended propane cooking appliance in the garage.