The Marinette County District Attorney has determined that four officers were justified in their use of force after a Virginia man was shot and killed in December.

According to the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigatoin report, Jesse Shuping threatened and pointed a gun at two people staying at a hotel in the city of Marinette.

When officers arrived, Shuping fired a shot at the officers, prompting them to return fire, which killed the man.