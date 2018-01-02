Former Wisconsin-Stout standout killed in Costa Rica crash

Associated Press
1:10 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - Coaches and teammates are mourning the death of former University of Wisconsin-Stout basketball standout and Thorp, Wisconsin, native Amanda Geissler.

The California-based adventure travel company Backroads has confirmed that Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed in a charter plane crash Sunday in Costa Rica. Two crew members also died.

Geissler was a guide for Backroads. She was a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07. Head coach Mark Thomas tells KSTP-TV that Geissler is remembered for never being afraid of anything and never accepting failure.

Former assistant coach Erin Sullivan says Geissler wanted to travel and live a life filled with adventure.

Thomas said a number of Geissler's former teammates were gathering Monday to remember her.

The other U.S. citizens who died in the plane crash were part of a tour organized by Backroads

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top