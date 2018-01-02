Former Wisconsin-Stout standout killed in Costa Rica crash

Geissler was a guide for Backroads. She was a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07. Head coach Mark Thomas tells KSTP-TV that Geissler is remembered for never being afraid of anything and never accepting failure.
Former assistant coach Erin Sullivan says Geissler wanted to travel and live a life filled with adventure.
Thomas said a number of Geissler's former teammates were gathering Monday to remember her.
The other U.S. citizens who died in the plane crash were part of a tour organized by Backroads