Body of woman found on Fond du Lac shoreline

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The body of a missing 27 year old Fond du Lac woman was found on the shores of Lake Winnebago Monday evening.

The victim was found around 6:30 p.m. near Garden Drive on the south shore in Fond du Lac, according to deputies.

The woman had been reported missing just hours earlier after she was last seen leaving an ice shanty about 100 yards away.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.