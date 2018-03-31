Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has died

Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 12:15PM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:15PM CDT in effect for: Dickinson, Menominee
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 11:47AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Door, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca
Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 11:47AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Vilas
Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 11:13AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Door
Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 10:50AM CDT expiring March 31 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 9:05AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 9:05AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Door
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 8:05AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Oconto, Shawano
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 8:05AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Waupaca
Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 3:13AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette
Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 3:13AM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto
Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 3:03AM CDT expiring March 31 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Menominee
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 10:06PM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 8:05PM CDT expiring March 31 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Menominee
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:54PM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Oconto
Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:54PM CDT expiring March 31 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Langlade, Marinette
Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has died
11:43 AM, Mar 31, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has died.
Lautenschlager was Wisconsin's first female Attorney General. She held the position from 2003 to 2007.
The following statement was released Saturday morning from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's Chair Martha Laning on news of the death of former AG Peg Lautenschlager.
“Today we say farewell today to one of Wisconsin’s most dedicated grassroots progressives, for whom no work was too small or too big in her fight for justice, fairness and opportunity for all Wisconsinites. With great intellect, humor and compassion, Peg Lautenschlager served her neighbors, her home community of Fond du Lac and all of our state as our first woman to be elected Attorney General.
“Last fall I was honored to present Peg with a lifetime achievement award for all the numerous ways she has served the people of our state--from her start as an attorney combating domestic abuse to her trailblazing roles in state government to her tireless advocacy for workers’ rights and government ethics, among so many other causes. Our theme for the October event where she received that award was “imagination, integrity and courage,” as these are virtues Peg Lautenschlager exemplified her entire career. She will be so fondly remembered and deeply missed.”