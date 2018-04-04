First 2018 traffic fatality in Marinette County

PEMBINE, Wis. - Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave says the county has recorded its first traffic death of the year.

Nancy Ross, 66, of Pembine, was a passenger during a three-vehicle crash on March 16. It happened on US-141 in the Town of Amberg, according to deputies.

Suave says first responders took Ross to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain, Mich., where she was treated and released.

The same night, Pembine Rescue Squad was called to Ross’s house where they found her collapsed and unresponsive, according to a press release. She died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it learned this week Ross died of internal injuries suffered during the crash, making this a traffic fatality.