Field of Dreams project breaks ground on Phase II

PULASKI, Wis. - The Pulaski School District broke ground on phase two of their new sports complex.

The first portion of the Red Raider Field of Dreams project includes an athletic complex with two baseball and two softball fields, as well as a press box, concession stands and restrooms.

The second portion will include additional tennis courts and upgrades to the soccer complex.

"In this day and age where people are driving past schools and making determinations based on what they see from the outside, this helps us," said Janel Batten, the Athletic Director for Pulaski High School. "With that phase one over there, that helped us tremendously and this will help us too. Why wouldn't you want the best for your student athletes, you always want the best for your kids."

The complex will be located at Pulaski High School, east of Saputo Stadium.

The sports complex is expected to cost $2.3 million with $1.5 million still left to be raised.

To help support the Red Raider Field of Dreams project, click here.