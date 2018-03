SUAMICO, Wis. - Festival Foods is looking to hire people with exceptional customer service skills.

The company is holding a hiring event at its Suamico location on Thursday.

They're looking to hire for a variety of roles, especially in the deli and bakery.

Stop out at the Lineville Road store from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can register here.