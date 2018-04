MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspected bank robber Trevoer Lamar Hull, 25, of Milwaukee.

The Bureau says Hull is wanted for the armed robbery of Pyramax Bank on the 8000 block of W. National Bank in West Allis.

According to a press release, Hull is an accomplice of Devontae Amos, who was captured in Marinette last August.

$5,000 REWARD for arrest and conviction of TREVOER LAMAR HULL, age 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. WANTED for Armed Robbery of Pyramax Bank, 8001 W. National Avenue in West Allis, WI on 05/31/17. Considered armed and dangerous. Call @FBIMilwaukee (414) 276-4684 with tips. pic.twitter.com/owzv4tbMjt — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) April 11, 2018

Amos, 25, was also wanted for allegedly taking part in an armed robbery at Oostburg State Bank in Sheboygan County on July 26.

The FBI says people should use caution and should not approach Hull if they see him.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Division at (414) 276-4684.