DE PERE, Wis. - De Pere Police say the body recovered near the Fox River on April 5 is Gregory Schroeder, 54, of Greenleaf.

Officers say, in a Facebook post, that a coroner performed an autopsy on April 6.

They say the incident is still under investigation.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, but they are treating it as suspicious. They say there is no danger to the public.

According to officers, a fisherman saw the body on the river banks and called police.

DPPD says it has had previous contact with Schroeder.