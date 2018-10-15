Fatal car accident in Marinette County

STEPHENSON, Wis. - Marinette County Sheriffs deputies say a 36-year-old Kaukana man died in a crash in the town of Stephenson. The man has been identified as Ryan Vandenheuvel.

Deputies responded off of Parkway Road near Allie Way after hunters found a car.

Deputies then found a man inside the wreckage.

The investigation found that the car failed to negotiate a curve, hit a culvert and trees, and came to rest upside down.

The investigation continues. Marinette County Sheriff's Office says this is the 8th traffic fatality in the county this year.