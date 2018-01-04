Family asks for prayers after man hit by car

APPLETON, Wis. -

The 800 block of West Packard Street, a close-knit community, is a little quieter Wednesday.



The cold air is filled with concern.



"It's just hard to have this happen," Lori Hoppe said.



Hoppe said her dad, an 80-year-old resident of the block, suffered serious injuries when he got hit by a car Tuesday night.



"He's got some pretty bad stuff going on with his body," she said.



Hoppe said her dad is a kind person who would help anybody out. Now, his family needs some help from others.



"I would like to have people please say some prayers for him, because he really needs it," Hoppe said.



Family members said the man was crossing the street to deliver presents to a neighbor, when he got hit by the car.



"The pedestrian was thrown kind of over the top of the car and landed in the roadway and received serious injury from that, which included some broken bones and injury to his head," Appleton Police Sgt. David Lund said.



Police do not believe high speeds or alcohol factored into the crash. They said it looks like just an unfortunate accident, one that has a block and a family praying for the best.



"He's a very good person," Hoppe said.