Live updates: Military shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron, U.S. officials say

(WXYZ) — Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron, just hours after airspace was closed over Lake Michigan, U.S. officials said. Here is the latest information

4:22 p.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is in contact with the federal government and other partners tracking the object.

She tweeted, "Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready.

4:05 p.m.

Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron, just hours after airspace was closed over Lake Michigan, U.S. officials confirm to ABC News.

Earlier this afternoon, the FAA said it was closing airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan to "support Department of Defense activities," but opened the airspace shortly after the closure.

Just before 4 p.m., officials confirmed to ABC News that the military shot an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin tweeted around 3:15 p.m. "our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron," and that we'll know more in the coming days. She tweeted an update just before 4 p.m. that it was shot down.

2/ As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

It comes just one day after the FAA shut down airspace over Montana and as a U.S. warplane shot down an object flying at high altitude over Canada.

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and U.S. airspace before it was shot down by U.S. warplanes off South Carolina last Sunday.

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace Friday, though authorities have not provided details on what it was.

According to U.S. Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday both near Deadhorse, Alaska, and off South Carolina.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was that a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Alaska. It said the Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting search and recovery.

