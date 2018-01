MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State superintendent Tony Evers is praising a bill backed by Gov. Scott Walker that would increase funding for rural schools and allow other low-spending districts to raise property taxes without a vote.

Evers has backed such increases before. Evers is a Democratic candidate for governor, hoping to take on Walker in November.

While Evers was praising Walker's proposal Monday, Democratic Senate minority leader Jennifer Schilling was calling it a "hollow campaign gimmick."

Walker is proposing a nearly identical change for low-spending districts that he vetoed out of the state budget just four months ago.

Walker worked with Republican lawmakers on the bill and says he will tout it in his State of the State speech.