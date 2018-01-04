ESPN report: Packers offensive coordinator, QB coach both out

GREEN BAY -- A tumultuous offseason for the Green Bay Packers continued Wednesday afternoon as news broke that both the Packers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach are no longer with the team, ESPN reported.

The worldwide leader's Adam Schefter tweeted the news early Wednesday evening:

Edgar Bennett is out as Packers’ offensive coordinaor and Alex Van Pelt is out as Packers’ QB coach, per @RobDemovsky and @mortreport.

According to Demovsky, it is possible Bennett will remain with the Packers in some other capacity, but he will not be offensive coordinator.

Bennett just finished his third season as offensive coordinator but spent 23 years in Green Bay, according to Packers.com. Van Pelt joined the Packers in 2012.

The move to replace two key pieces of Green Bay's front office is just the latest in what has become a cavalcade of personnel changes.

Over the course of just days, the team has fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers and reassigned longtime General Manager Ted Thompson.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy is sticking around for at least one more year, however, after signing a one-year contract extension.

The Packers missed the playoffs this year for the first time since the 2008-09 season after finishing 7-9.