Trump pushes back on 'horrible city' comment in Scripps News Milwaukee interview

In a one-on-one interview with Scripps News Milwaukee's Charles Benson on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump firmly denied reports that he referred to Milwaukee as a "horrible city."

"I didn't say it," Trump told Benson. "They're liars."

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News first reported the comments last week, posting on X that Trump said "Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city."

The remarks were allegedly made in a closed-door meeting with House Republicans.

Several Republicans immediately pushed back, claiming the former president was talking about crime, a point that Trump leaned into on Tuesday.

"I said it to anybody that wants to listen, crime is way too high, as it is in many cities, and they have to watch the election because the election results in Milwaukee were terrible. But other than that, I like Milwaukee. I'm the one that picked Milwaukee," Trump said.

"We picked Milwaukee because I wanted Milwaukee. I actually was the one that wanted it, and then they come out with the fabrications," he added.

During the interview with Benson, Trump also denied reports published Tuesday that he would spend the night in Chicago instead of Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

"I'm staying here [in Milwaukee]. I was always planning on staying here," the former president said. "Again, I chose Milwaukee for a reason."

In response to the reports, the Biden for Wisconsin campaign released the following statement:

“Of course Donald Trump doesn’t want to stay in Milwaukee, he thinks it’s a 'horrible' city. We don’t want him here either — Wisconsinites rejected him four years ago and we will again this November.”

The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in downtown Milwaukee from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

This story was originally published by Charles Benson at Scripps News Milwaukee.

