Appleton, Howard-Suamico school districts enroll in state's growing direct admit program

MADISON (NBC 26) — Appleton and Howard-Suamico school districts officially announced their enrollment Wednesday in the state's growing direct admit program.

The initiative, called Direct Admit Wisconsin, allows students in participating districts to be automatically accepted into up to 10 UW schools without having to submit an application, based on their GPA through their junior year of high school.

Students must also meet all admissions requirements, enroll for their senior year, and stay on track to graduate.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says in July, 33,523 incoming high school seniors from 467 schools across Wisconsin received acceptance letters. That's up from 312 high schools and more than 24,000 students compared to 2024, which was the first year of the program.

All UW schools except UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-La Crosse participate in Direct Admit Wisconsin. Even though those campuses are not in the program, students who earn admission offers can still apply to those colleges.

"In my mind, just watching this happen, you have students who say, 'If they believe in me, I can believe in myself,'" Rothman said during a press conference Wednesday.

Rothman says another round of admission offers will be sent in October.

Rothman is encouraging students to check their high school email accounts. Students must also complete a free Direct Admit form to connect with the universities their interested in.

Green Bay, Appleton, and Howard-Suamico are among the hundreds of school districts who are a part of Direct Admit Wisconsin.