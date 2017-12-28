Dog injured in train vs. car crash in Oshkosh needs surgery

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A dog involved in a fatal train verses car crash in Oshkosh on December 22 is in need of surgery.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society said the 1-year-old dog named Elsa was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained multiple pelvic breaks.

"We had her assessed immediately and got her on paid medication. She's a sweet girl and even though she has been through so much she's been such a trooper," said Executive Director Joni Geiger.

She was found bleeding the day after the crash by a concerned citizen.

The surgery she needs could cost up to $5000.

OAHS is asking the community for donations to cover the surgery.

Type the name "Elsa" in the "name of pet" box so they know the donation is designated for her surgery fund.

If she gets the surgery she'll have the opportunity for a new start with a loving family.