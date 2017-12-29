Deputies: Man killed in Waupaca Countyafter pickup truck crosses median, collides with semi

10:50 PM, Dec 28, 2017

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A man died in a Thursday afternoon crash after his truck crossed a highway median and collided with an oncoming semi-truck, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 10 near Cobbtown Road in the Township of Farmington, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The 46-year-old pickup driver was going eastbound when he lost control of the truck and crossed the median, crashing into the westbound semi, deputies said.  The 46-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

 

