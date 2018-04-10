Deputies looking for suspects involved in shots fired incident

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE, Wis. - Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are looking for two people allegedly connected to a report of gun shots between vehicles. No one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies say this happened on Friday, April 6, around 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 Block of Guns Road in the Village of Bellevue.



After further investigation, deputies say they are looking for 30-year-old Adrian Dwayne Watkins and 27-year-old Amber Dawn Wolfe.



Deputies say Watkins is believed to have been the person that fired several shots from the suspect vehicle (a blue BMW) at the victim’s vehicle. Wolfe is believed to have been in the suspect’s vehicle and a witness to the shooting. According to deputies, Wolfe may have been involved in a theft from the victim shortly before the shooting happened.



If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6187. If you do see the suspects, do not approach these individuals.

