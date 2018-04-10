State A.G. praises G.B officer for quick actions

Madison - Wisconsin's Attorney General Brad Schimel is praising the quick actions of a Green Bay Police Department officer for his quick actions and bravery when responding to a threat at Lambeau Field last December.

The Attorney General's office released the following statement: "On December 22, 2017, the Green Bay Police Department received several 911 calls reporting an active shooter situation at Lambeau Field. The 911 callers reported that an active shooter was in the stadium’s loading dock.

Officer Craig Brey was the first Green Bay Police Officer on scene and took immediate action. Officer Brey obtained his patrol rifle and ran toward the last known location of the suspect, knowing only that the 911 callers reported an active shooter situation.

Officer Brey encountered a crashed vehicle inside the food warehouse at Lambeau Field and the suspect standing near the vehicle.

He was then joined by other officers and the subject was taken into custody within six minutes of the first 911 call.

The investigation determined this was not an active shooter situation, however the suspect attempted to run down former co-workers with his vehicle.

Officer Brey’s leadership resulted in the suspect being taken into custody within one minute of his arrival on the scene and within six minutes of the first 911 call. “Officer Brey showed great bravery, trust in his training, and doing the right thing in the face of potential danger. He took actions he knew he had to take even after he was told to stage before entering the stadium,” said Lieutenant Ben Allen, who nominated Officer Craig Brey.

“The people of Green Bay are lucky to have an officer like Craig Brey protecting them,” said Attorney General Brad Schimel. “Wisconsin law enforcement are always ready to take quick action, and when everyone else is running towards safety, they run towards the danger. Officer Brey, and all of the responding officers that day, kept the City of Green Bay and Lambeau Field safe.”