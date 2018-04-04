Deceased woman earns votes in Door County

11:32 AM, Apr 4, 2018
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - 360 people in southern Door County voted for a deceased woman for their school board. 

Marilyn Fitzgerald-White died before the Southern Door County School Board election, but it was too late to change the ballot.

Fitzgerald-White came in fourth, with the top three vote-getters winning board seats. 

If she had been one of the top three, the board would have appointed a replacement. 

Out of the top four candidates, Tammy Sternard, Josh Jeanquart and Carrol Toneys earned the most votes, in that order. 

